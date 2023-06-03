Police Investigate After Teen Shot Several Times in Lauderhill

The Lauderhill Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left a young man injured, officials said.

The incident occurred at about 5 a.m. Saturday when police received two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of NW 59 Avenue and NW 21 Street. Shortly after, several 911 calls were received in reference to a shooting in the 5900 block of NW 21 Street.

When police arrived to the scene, officers found a young Black juvenile man who had been shot several times.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Ft Lauderdale for treatment. He was listed in critical, but stable condition and is undergoing surgery.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.