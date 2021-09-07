Police Investigate Shooting at Lauderhill Convenience Store

Police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning in northwest Lauderhill that left one man wounded and in critical condition.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday at 4039 NW 19 Street.

Once on scene, officers saw two men fighting inside of a vehicle.

The suspects were removed from the vehicle, and it was then that officers noticed one man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspect was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

The other man involved was detained pending the investigation.

The authorities have not revealed the identities of the men involved or any further details of the incident.

Lauderhill Police Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene later responded.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages and police are requesting that if anyone has information to please contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers.