Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Hialeah

Three men robbed a group of victims at gunpoint Thursday in a neighborhood in Hialeah, police said.

Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to the 700 block of West 23rd Street, according to the Hialeah Police Department.

Three male subjects armed with guns approached the four victims as they returned home, police said. The subjects held them at gunpoint as they stole various items from the victims before fleeing.

One victim got cut in the arm from broken glass as he tried to get inside the house, police said. He was taken to the hospital.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

