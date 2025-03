An investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was reported at the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard.

Bomb Squad teams were also at the scene to investigate the incident.

As the investigation continues, police said that the threat came from a repeat caller who lacks credibility.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.