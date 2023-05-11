Police Investigate Burglary and Gunfire in Opa-locka Neighborhood

A neighborhood in Opa-locka woke up to flashing lights and police tape after authorities responded to a call about a burglary in progress and heard a gunshot early Thursday.

Some residents were forced to wait outside of their apartment units for hours as police combed the scene along Aswan Road and 135th Street.

According to Opa-locka Police, when officers arrived they saw multiple people running out the front door of a unit and a gunshot went off.

The scene caused a growing concern for people like Eric Bishop who live nearby.

"I just heard a pow!" said Bishop. "Then all of a sudden I see police lights coming"

Bishop watched as the crime scene continued to expand.

"It seems like it’s escalating," said Bishop. "Now the whole street is blocked off.”

NBC6 cameras spotted investigators focusing both on a second floor unit and a white Nissan with its doors and trunk taped shut. The vehicle was later towed from the scene.

“I really don’t know what to make of this and everybody is tight lipped," said Bishop. "What happened?"

Opa-Locka police did not elaborate on where the gunshot came from but confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Investigators said the suspect took off from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.