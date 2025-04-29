Miami Gardens

Police investigate car apparently found shot, burned in Miami Gardens

The investigation also appeared to extend to a nearby Marathon gas station.

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooting investigation is underway in Miami Gardens early Tuesday.

A car could be seen with bullet holes at 199th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue. Video showed the vehicle with shattered windows, and NBC6 crews on scene also said it looked and smelled burnt.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The investigation also appeared to extend to a nearby Marathon gas station.

Authorities have not provided details about the situation, any possible injuries and whether or not they're searching for a suspect.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us