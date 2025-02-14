Police investigate car riddled with bullets at Hollywood gas station

Police are investigating a possible shooting after a car was found riddled with bullets Thursday night in Hollywood.
Hollywood Police officers responded to a RaceTrac gas station near US 441 and Hollywood Boulevard, where they investigated a white Nissan Maxima with at least 10 bullet holes and a shattered windshield.
The incident may be connected to a scene in Miami Gardens, where NBC6 spotted forensic investigators in a neighborhood off Florida's Turnpike and Northwest 215th Street.
A witness said she heard a series of gunfire from inside her home.
Police have yet to provide details on both scenes and confirm if they're connected.