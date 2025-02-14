Police investigate car riddled with bullets at Hollywood gas station

Police are investigating a possible shooting after a car was found riddled with bullets Thursday night in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police officers responded to a RaceTrac gas station near US 441 and Hollywood Boulevard, where they investigated a white Nissan Maxima with at least 10 bullet holes and a shattered windshield.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident may be connected to a scene in Miami Gardens, where NBC6 spotted forensic investigators in a neighborhood off Florida's Turnpike and Northwest 215th Street.

A witness said she heard a series of gunfire from inside her home.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police have yet to provide details on both scenes and confirm if they're connected.