Police Investigate Cause of House Fire in Hallandale Beach

Police investigators were at the scene of a house fire Thursday in Hallandale Beach.

The fire started before 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Northeast 1st Court.

More than 35 firefighters worked to contain the fire to the back of the home, with smoke damage throughout the entire structure. Nearby homes were not affected.

Video from BSO Fire Rescue shows how firefighters used a chainsaw to cut through the roof in an effort to vent the fire and release toxic fumes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In addition to firefighters, police investigators were also at the scene. The cause of the fire has not been released.

While the dispatch call went out as this being a marijuana grow house, police haven’t yet confirmed it.