Police Investigate Crash Involving 18-Wheeler in NW Miami, Arrest Juvenile

Police are investigating a crash that took place early Friday morning and left one person in critical condition.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. on Northwest 41st Street and 22nd Avenue in Liberty City. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a car became wedged underneath an 18-wheeler.

One person was heavily entrapped underneath the tractor trailer and had to be extricated, according to police. The victim was transported to Ryder Traume in serious condition.

About one mile from the scene of the crash, an underage person was stopped and arrested in connection to the incident, according to police.

The crash is being investigated by two agencies, Miami city police and the Miami-Dade police department. In addition to the tractor trailer and the car that was wedged underneath it, one more vehicle was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.