Police Investigate Deadly Shooting Following Party at Miramar Airbnb Property

Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a party at an Airbnb property in Miramar early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, the Miramar Police Department responded to the 8600 block of Wilshire Drive after receiving a call about shots fired, police said.

While officers were enroute, they were diverted to a car accident where witnesses advised that the male driver, who attended the party at the Airbnb, was shot and crashed into a car at 8688 Miramar Parkway.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect, a man who also attended the party, fled the area before authorities arrived. Officers did not get a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.