Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Coral Gables

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved an officer Friday afternoon in Coral Gables.
Officers were at the scene in the 1500 block of Mantua Avenue.
Footage from Chopper 6 showed a gray minivan riddled with bullets and a yellow tarp inside.
As of now, it's unclear which agency fired the shots, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also on the scene.
Motorists were told to avoid the area of South Alhambra Circle and Blue Road.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
