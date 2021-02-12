Coral Gables

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Coral Gables

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved an officer Friday afternoon in Coral Gables.

Officers were at the scene in the 1500 block of Mantua Avenue.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a gray minivan riddled with bullets and a yellow tarp inside.

As of now, it's unclear which agency fired the shots, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also on the scene.

Motorists were told to avoid the area of South Alhambra Circle and Blue Road.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

