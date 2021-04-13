1 Person Killed, 2 Injured After Shooting in Hialeah Gardens

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed at least one person and injured two more Tuesday afternoon in Hialeah Gardens.

According to witnesses, multiple people were shot just after 2 p.m. near a Home Depot parking lot near Okeechobee Road.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed at least two people being airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, and NBC 6 witnessed a body at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police said homicide detectives are taking over the investigation and confirmed there was one deceased male at the scene, but the manner of death is unknown.

The shooting happened near a bus stop, witnesses told NBC 6. They said the shooter was sitting until he suddenly opened fire, striking at least three people.

Further information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.