Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Lauderhill Parking Lot

Lauderhill Police is investigating a shooting where a man was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police officials, the initial investigation suggests that the victim and a younger male victim were involved in an altercation with two other men in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Northwest 46th Avenue.

During the altercation, the younger man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the adult man was mortally wounded by gunfire and the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Lauderhill police have not revealed the victims' identities and the investigation remains active.