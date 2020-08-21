Miami Gardens

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Miami Gardens Office Building

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was found dead in an office building early Friday morning.

Officers arrived to the scene at 99 Northwest 183rd street around 7:25 a.m. and found a Black man with gunshot wounds in the doorway of a rented space inside the building.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed, as officers are still gathering information and contacting his family.

Local

Democratic National Convention 15 mins ago

South Florida Rabbi Helps Deliver Interfaith Prayer During DNC Closing

coronavirus 40 mins ago

Broward County Allowing Restaurants to Stay Open Later

Business owners were asked to leave the office building as deputies investigated.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensMiami-Dade CountyMiami Gardens Police DepartmentFatal Shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us