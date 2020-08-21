Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Miami Gardens Office Building

Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was found dead in an office building early Friday morning.

Officers arrived to the scene at 99 Northwest 183rd street around 7:25 a.m. and found a Black man with gunshot wounds in the doorway of a rented space inside the building.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed, as officers are still gathering information and contacting his family.

Business owners were asked to leave the office building as deputies investigated.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.