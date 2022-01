Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 152nd Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to police activity, SW 152 Street between 122 Avenue and 133 Avenue is closed in both directions. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/UxiO8DKujz — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 15, 2022

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.