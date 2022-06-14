Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded just after 7 p.m. to a commercial area on Southwest 142nd Avenue and 140th Street, where they found a man with gunshot wounds at the end of a cul-de-sac.

The man, who police say was in his 20s, died at the scene.

Investigators also found multiple bullet casings at the scene.

Further details were not available.