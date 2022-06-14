Miami-Dade County

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded just after 7 p.m. to a commercial area on Southwest 142nd Avenue and 140th Street, where they found a man with gunshot wounds at the end of a cul-de-sac.

The man, who police say was in his 20s, died at the scene.

Investigators also found multiple bullet casings at the scene.

Further details were not available.

This article tagged under:

