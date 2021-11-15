Police Investigate Double Shooting in Miramar

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. officers responded to the 8400 block of Pembroke Road in reference to reports of a shooting.

Chopper video from the scene shows a car that appears to have been hit by bullets.

Two victims were taken to local hospitals, and are currently listed in stable condition.

Traffic is shut down in all directions in the immediate area as the investigation remains underway.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said the location of this incident was in Pembroke Pines.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.