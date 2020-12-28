Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Lauderhill

Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place early Monday morning in Lauderhill.

According to officials, one vehicle was traveling southbound on SR 7 when it tried to make a left turn onto Northwest 16th Street. Another vehicle that had been traveling northbound crashed violently into the turning car.

Police confirmed that one of the drivers had been pronounced dead. Deputies told NBC 6 they believe speed could have been a factor in the severity of the crash.

Traffic was shut down on Northwest 12th Street as Lauderhill police conducted their investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

