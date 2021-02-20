northwest miami-dade

Police Investigate Fatal Double Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade County

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in Northwest Miami-Dade Friday night.

Officers responded to two males suffering from gunshot wounds around 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Northwest 16th Avenue.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Local

coronavirus pandemic 8 hours ago

Mobile Vaccination Site Opens in Miami Gardens With No Appointment Needed

Florida 12 hours ago

Elderly Couple Stole Lamb, Seafood From SW Florida Costco: Deputies

No further information was immediately known. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

northwest miami-dadeFatal Shootingdouble shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us