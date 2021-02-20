Police Investigate Fatal Double Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade County

Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in Northwest Miami-Dade Friday night.
Officers responded to two males suffering from gunshot wounds around 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Northwest 16th Avenue.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
No further information was immediately known. The identities of the victims have not been released.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.