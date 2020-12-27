Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Dania Beach

Officials are investigating a fatal shooting that took place outside of an apartment complex in Dania Beach Saturday evening.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 321 East Sheridan Street around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered a woman lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Broward detectives are currently investigating the case.

Anyone with any information of the incident is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Tiberio Barbosa at (954) 321-4210, or submit an anonymous tip at (954) 493-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.