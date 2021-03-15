Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on Miami Beach

A man was fatally shot Monday night on Miami Beach, police said.

Miami Beach police received reports of a shooting at 9:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pine Tree Drive, where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

Almost half an hour before, officers responded to a shooting near the 100 block of 6th Street. Police say they are investigating whether the two shootings are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.