Police Investigate Hallandale Beach Shooting, Hollywood Crash

Two people injured in a shooting got into a crash while rushing to the hospital Monday night in Broward County, sources said.

Hallandale Beach Police confirmed a shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of NW 4th Street and that the victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials didn't confirm how many people were shot, but a source told NBC 6 the two victims had crashed into another car while going to the hospital.

Police were also at the scene of a crash along South Park Road and Washington Street near the Hollywood Police Department, just minutes away from the shooting in Hallandale Beach.

Officials have not confirmed the connection between the shooting and the crash. The source said one of the gunshot victims was in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.