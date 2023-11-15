Police investigate if dog jumped from Miami high-rise balcony

Disturbing surveillance video obtained by NBC6 shows a dog dead on a sidewalk after police say it possibly fell from a downtown Miami balcony.

Miami Police responded Sunday to the Square Station apartments for reports of a dead dog on the sidewalk.

Neighbors said the dog fell or jumped from a 32nd-floor balcony.

A video recorded back in September shows a dog walking on a balcony. Neighbors said dogs were often left outside and that the owner was kicked out of the building this week.

NBC6 has reached out to him and the building's management but hasn't heard back.

Police said they couldn't confirm whether the dog in the video was the same dog that was found dead on the sidewalk.