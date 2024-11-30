Miami Gardens

Police investigate incident that left 2 hurt in Miami Gardens

It happened at around 8:13 p.m. in the 4200 block of NW 184th Street.

Two people were hurt in what was reported as an incident of domestic violence in Miami Gardens late Friday, authorities said.

Miami Gardens police said they found two victims suffering from multiple injuries. One victim was flown to a local hospital, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Police did not immediately provide more information on the second victim or what may have led to the violence.

The subject remained on the scene and was placed in police custody, authorities said.

The investigation continues.

