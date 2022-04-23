Body, Meth Lab Found Inside Plantation Hotel: Police

Police are investigating after the body of a man and an illegal meth lab were discovered Saturday at a hotel in Plantation.

Police, fire rescue and hazmat crews responded before 3 p.m to the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Peters Road near South University Drive.

Investigators recovered illicit chemicals from a hotel room and believe the man may have died of an overdose.

Police also believe this was a "shake-and-bake" operation and the man had made the drugs for his personal consumption.

The hotel was evacuated as a precaution.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.