Broward County

Body, Meth Lab Found Inside Plantation Hotel: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after the body of a man and an illegal meth lab were discovered Saturday at a hotel in Plantation.

Police, fire rescue and hazmat crews responded before 3 p.m to the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Peters Road near South University Drive.

Investigators recovered illicit chemicals from a hotel room and believe the man may have died of an overdose.

Police also believe this was a "shake-and-bake" operation and the man had made the drugs for his personal consumption.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The hotel was evacuated as a precaution.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countyplantation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us