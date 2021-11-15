3 Women Injured in Multiple Shootings Involving Same Car in Broward

Police are investigating multiple shootings involving the same car in Broward County that left three women hospitalized early Monday morning.

Miramar Police officials said officers responded to one shooting in the 8400 block of Pembroke Road around 2:15 a.m.

A victim said three vehicles had left the Grand Cafe in Pembroke Pines and were heading eastbound on Pembroke Road when a fourth vehicle approached and someone inside started shooting.

Footage from the scene showed a car that appeared to have been hit by bullets.

Two women who were in one of the vehicles were struck and were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Miramar Police said that while they were investigating the shooting, they received word that the suspect vehicle was involved in a shooting in Davie that left a third woman hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said.

No other information was immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.