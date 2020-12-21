Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Homestead

Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Homestead Sunday night and left one person injured.

The incident began when officers responded to a home burglary around the area of Northeast 5th Avenue and Northeast 9th Court close to 10 p.m.

One officer reportedly chased the burglary suspect in his car until they both crashed. The officer then shot at the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, while the police officer suffered minor injuries from the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

