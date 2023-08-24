Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Miami

Miami Police are investigating an early morning shooting Thursday that involved an officer, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. in the area of 1400 block of NW 70th Street.

According to Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar of the Miami Police Department, detectives with the tactical robber unit and the tactical investigations unit surrounded a home where a wanted suspect was believed to be hiding.

Video captured by NBC6 shows heavy SWAT and police presence outside a home. One person was seen handcuffed to a stretcher and later taken away in an ambulance.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The SWAT team was on the scene to execute a search warrant and an arrest warrant on the suspect identified as 40-year-old Jevon Algudin who was wanted on 12 felony cases between December 2022 and July 2023.

According to Aguilar, he is a 16-time convicted felon who has been arrested 64 times on felony charges and 32 times on misdemeanor charges.

Currently he was wanted for eight burglaries, two grand theft auto cases, an armed robbery and a battery charge on a law enforcement officer, Aguilar said.

On Thursday, as the SWAT team was executing the search warrant, one of the homeowners of a nearby property came outside and discharged several rounds at one of the detectives and the detective fired back.

Neighbors told NBC6 that they didn't hear any noise, but woke up to the large police presence outside their homes.

While no one was injured in the shooting, the homeowner that shot the firearm suffered a medical episode and was transported to the hospital by City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Police said they are not sure about the reasons why the homeowner opened fire, but Aguilar said they don't think the incident merits any criminal charges against him.

The suspect was barricaded in the home for about 30 minutes and eventually surrendered to police without incident.

"We want to thank all of the victims that came forward on those 12 cases to assist the Miami Police Department in ensuring that we could apprehend this suspect and make sure that he doesn't victimize our community ever again," Aguilar said.