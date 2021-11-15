Coconut Creek

Police Investigate Possible Bomb Threat at Coconut Creek High School

Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at a high school in Coconut Creek Monday morning.

As a precaution, students and faculty members of Coconut Creek High School were evacuated from the building and moved across the street to the community center while officers conducted their investigation, police said.

All students and teachers have been dismissed for the day and parents and guardians have been notified of the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

