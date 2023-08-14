Weston

Police investigate possible fatal crash along I-75 in Weston

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a possible fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning along Interstate 75 in Weston.

The crash occurred early Monday morning in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Glades Parkway in Weston.

Images captured by Chopper 6 show a dump truck that appeared to have struck a power pole causing it to roll over, another vehicle completely mangled, and multiple police vehicles at the scene along with a fire rescue truck.

According to the City of Weston, the Glades Parkway exit is currently closed, but drivers can enter or exit from Indian Trace, Bonaventure Boulevard or U.S. 27.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials have not released any additional details about the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

WestoncrashI-75
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us