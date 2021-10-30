Miami Beach

Police Investigate Possible Shooting on Collins Avenue

Miami Beach Police is investigating a possible shooting on Collins Avenue

Police responded to a call of a possible shooting along the 1500 block of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.  

Officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound near her abdomen, police said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she is listed in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Further investigation revealed the victim had some sort of argument with a female acquaintance moments before the shooting, police said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.

