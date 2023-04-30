Police Investigate Separate Car Thefts in Miami, Broward

Police are investigating two separate car thefts Sunday, one in Miami-Dade County and the other in Broward.

Miami Police officers found three suspects in connection with a car robbery in the area of Southwest 9th Avenue and 3rd Street.

Police said a woman was robbed of her car, which was later found near Northwest 14th Avenue and 71st Street.

Three possible suspects were located, but Miami Police said the investigation is still underway.

In Broward County, a suspect was quickly taken into custody Sunday morning after he allegedly stole a car out of a Wawa gas station in Pompano Beach.

Just before 9 a.m., Broward Sheriff's deputies heard about the stolen car near the gas station on West Atlantic Boulevard, then traveling southbound on I-95.

The car then suffered a mechanical failure, stopped and started to smolder near Commercial Boulevard and I-95, deputies said. That’s when the suspect escaped.

But the suspect didn’t get far as authorities quickly arrested him. After complaining of breathing problems, the suspect was transported to Broward Health Imperial Point Hospital.