Police Investigate Shooting at Miami Gardens Shopping Plaza

Police are investigating a shooting Thursday at a shopping plaza in Miami Gardens.

The shooting happened before 2 p.m. in the area of 200 193rd Street.

Police haven't provided details on the shooting. Footage from Chopper 6 showed paramedics rushing to treat a man who was on the ground of the parking lot. A second victim was also placed on a stretcher to be transported to the hospital.

Blood was also spotted outside of a barbershop and a wig business. Workers at both establishments declined to speak.

However, workers at other businesses nearby say they heard two gunshots and a man lying on the ground.

Ahnaf Hasan, who works nearby, said people ran for cover.

"Everyone had just walked out," he said. Most ran out, most went behind the store to be safe in case if they started shooting again."