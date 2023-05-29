9 Hospitalized After Shooting at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

At least nine people were hospitalized Monday after an altercation ended in gunfire at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, police said.

Hollywood Police said they received calls about multiple people who were shot near Johnson Street after two groups got into an altercation, which resulted in gunfire.

Nine gunshot victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. There was no word on their conditions, ages or identities.

Police detained one person of interest and said another person is at large.

Memorial Healthcare System spokesperson Yanet Obarrio Sanchez told NBC6 up to five victims were being treated at the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital.

"It is a fluid situation," Sanchez said.

There were no details on their conditions or ages, but "a couple of minors" were being treated, Sanchez said.

People are asked to avoid the area from Johnson to Garfield Streets as well the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) May 30, 2023

"Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting," Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a post on Facebook.

A reunification area was set up at the Johnson Street and North Ocean bus loop.

Beaches in South Florida, including the Broadwalk, have seen a rush of visitors in recent days for Memorial Day weekend.

Hollywood Police is asking anyone with tips or information to contact hollywoodtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.