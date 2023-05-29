Police Investigate Shooting in Hollywood Beach

Police asked the public Monday to avoid the area of Hollywood Beach for an ongoing shooting investigation.
People are asked to avoid the area from Johnson to Garfield Streets as well the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.
Police did not provide further details on the shooting.
A reunification area was set up at the Johnson Street and North Ocean bus loop.
Beaches in South Florida, including the Broadwalk, have seen a rush of visitors in recent days for Memorial Day weekend.
