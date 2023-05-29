Hollywood

Police Investigate Shooting in Hollywood Beach

People are asked to avoid the area from Johnson to Garfield Streets as well the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

By NBC6

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

Police asked the public Monday to avoid the area of Hollywood Beach for an ongoing shooting investigation.

People are asked to avoid the area from Johnson to Garfield Streets as well the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

Police did not provide further details on the shooting.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A reunification area was set up at the Johnson Street and North Ocean bus loop.

Beaches in South Florida, including the Broadwalk, have seen a rush of visitors in recent days for Memorial Day weekend.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us