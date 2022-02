Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in injuries Tuesday in North Miami Beach.

The shooting happened in the area of Northeast 169th Street and 4th Court, according to North Miami Beach Police.

Police advised the public to stay away from the area as they investigate.

NMBPD Is currently on the scene of a shooting with injuries in the area of NE 169 ST/ NE 4CT. Please stay out of The area and follow our Twitter for updates. #316 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 15, 2022

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

