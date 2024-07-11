Man shot in NW Miami-Dade: Police

A man was shot early Thursday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to Miami-Dade police.

Authorities said they received calls that the man was shot and responded at around 3:39 a.m. They took him to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Several police cruisers and officers responded to the scene at NW 47th Street.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the gunfire, and a potential motive was not immediately revealed.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.