Police Investigate Shooting Incident in SW Miami-Dade

Miami police were investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead and at least three injured early Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Officers said that the incident, which took place along Southwest 247th Terrace close to 2 a.m., began with a group of people gathered outside a house.

Officials were called to the scene after multiple shots were fired. At least three people were injured by gunshots, police said, including one man who succumbed to his injuries and was shortly pronounced dead.

Police added that a woman who had reportedly tried to flee the scene in her car ended up crashing into another vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

