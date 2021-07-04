Police Investigate Shooting Involving an Officer in Hollywood

The Hollywood Police Department was investigating a shooting Saturday morning, involving an officer from that department.

The incident occurred at the 5200 block of Hollywood Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m. when police were called to assist rescue personnel with a combative suspect.

Upon arrival, a struggle ensued, and a Hollywood police officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect once in the lower back area.

The victim was then transported by Hollywood Fire Rescue to Memorial Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

Because the shooting involved an officer from the Hollywood Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over as the lead in this investigation.

Police have not released any additional information on the suspect or on why the incident occurred.