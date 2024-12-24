Miami

Police investigate shootout after victim said 3 men tried to steal his jewelry

It happened at NE 14th Street and NE Miami Court, just east of Miami Avenue in the redeveloped part of Overtown

By Ari Odzer

Police are investigating an alleged attempted robbery and shootout that happened in Miami Tuesday.

It happened at NE 14th Street and NE Miami Court, just east of Miami Avenue in the redeveloped part of Overtown, surrounded by new high-rise apartment buildings and trendy businesses.

Police said a man called them and reported that three men approached him and demanded his jewelry. They fired several shots at him, and the victim returned fire.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Miami police were processing the crime scene as the sun rose, including a black Mercedes.

Police were hoping to get an assist from the security cameras around the area, but the building manager told NBC6 his cameras did not see anything, as their views were blocked by the trees.

