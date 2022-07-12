Police Investigate String of Car Burglaries in Miami Shores

Residents woke up Monday morning to shattered glass and an expensive mess after burglars broke into over 20 cars in one Miami Shores neighborhood.

Tarps covered up broken windows as Miami Shores Police say about 22 cars were burglarized Monday around 4:50 a.m.

The men struck along NW 105th Street between North Miami and NW 2nd avenues.

“It’s the second time that this has happened," Helio Coelho said. "The window was smashed and it’s very frustrating because we all pay taxes and we all work.”

Security cameras didn’t scare off these destructive thieves. Elise Stewart just got her car three weeks ago — only to have to repair her brand new windows.

“It’s very disheartening. We have cameras and they weren’t afraid when they saw the cameras," Stewart said. "Just to watch the video and see how unafraid they were when they came and broke in. They parked the car here. All three of them popped out and they took their time. They weren’t even afraid.”

Police now asking for help to catch these brazen burglars.

"It was a white vehicle that was seen with several males entering these vehicles. Most of the vehicles were left unlocked, however, there were some vehicles that the windows were smashed," Commander Turner with the Miami Shores Police Department said. "So we’re asking for the public’s assistance to help us locate this white vehicle. Unfortunately, all we have now is a white vehicle.”

Car burglars with a similar method also hit up Miami Lakes a few days ago, but there’s no connection at this time.