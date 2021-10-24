Police Investigate Sunday Shooting at Elks Lodge in Sunset

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Elks Lodge in Sunset.

The incident happened along Southwest 72nd Street and 103rd Avenue.

According to police, a man was shot in the chest and was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Police are working to establish what led up to the gunfire that appeared to happen at the parking lot at a Halloween costume party.

No information has been released on the victim or suspect.

The Elks Lodge released a statement following the incident saying:

"We are deeply disappointed in the behavior exhibited by uninvited persons in our parking lot early Sunday morning around 12:30am.

We understand there was a shooting outside; no member or invited guest was involved.

The Elks is a charity that started in 1868 and provides scholarships for students, free in home physical therapy for over 500 kids a week, we have 37 speech pathologists who provide free therapy to autistic children, we provide free motorized wheelchairs for children, and support for enlisted service men and women, and support for veterans. Our lodge has given over $4.25 million dollars to our immediate community.

This violent behavior brought onto our property by outside persons is not our culture, and will not be tolerated. We are fully cooperating with the police and have provided investigators with several videos.

It’s unfortunate that in these times violent criminals seem to strike anywhere at will.

We are confident the police will quickly solve this crime with arrests to follow."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.