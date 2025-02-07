Police investigate third stabbing in Miami this week

Two people were detained after a stabbing in Miami on Thursday, the third one that's happened in the city this week.

The stabbing happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Northeast 2nd Street, according to Miami Police.

Investigators say the victim is a 49-year-old man, who is in stable condition.

Police haven’t said what type of weapon was used, but witnesses told NBC6 three men got into an argument, and then one pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in his neck and shoulder area.

Cellphone video from a witness shows three men arguing near the scene during the time of the incident.

"There was three guys having an altercation. At first, it just looked like an argument. They were trying to, like, press on each other, and then the guy’s friend came out of nowhere with a knife and stabbed the guy in the back, right in the neck. The guy was still arguing and he stumbled back and that’s when he touched his neck and realized he got stabbed," said witness Norshelys Quiles. "The guy across the street waving the knife, he started going like to us and everybody on the street, so that’s when a bunch of people started running back inside the hotel, and that’s when I called 911."

Police have not identified the victim or the men detained.

This is the third day in a row that there’s been a stabbing in Miami.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man was stabbed to death outside a restaurant off Flagler Street next to the main library.

On Tuesday, 49-year-old Adolf Bruce died after he was stabbed while riding a trolley near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 29th Street.

Police say the stabbings are not connected and called them random acts of violence.