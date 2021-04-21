Police Investigating Accidental Shooting, Fake Abduction Call in Coral Springs

Police are investigating both a fake abduction call and an accidental shooting that took place early Wednesday morning inside a Coral Springs neighborhood.

Chopper footage showed a large police presence over the scene near Coral Springs Drive and Westview Drive, where the Incidents took place just before 7 a.m.

According to police, a girl called in a fake abduction near the scene but was determined to be safe. She will not be charged at this time.

Separately and unrelated, police responded to a man who shot himself in the foot. Officer did not release the man's condition at this time.

Officials did not release the identity of either person involved at this time.