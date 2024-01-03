Police investigating after 2 horses stolen and slaughtered in southwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after two horses that were reported stolen were found slaughtered in a rural area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 20600 block of Southwest 168th Street.

Aerial footage showed the remains of the butchered horses on a grassy area next to a dirt road, with police at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed that they're investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.