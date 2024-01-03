Miami-Dade County

Police investigating after 2 horses stolen and slaughtered in southwest Miami-Dade

The incident happened in the 20600 block of Southwest 168th Street

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after two horses that were reported stolen were found slaughtered in a rural area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 20600 block of Southwest 168th Street.

Aerial footage showed the remains of the butchered horses on a grassy area next to a dirt road, with police at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed that they're investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

