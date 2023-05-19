Pembroke Pines

Police Investigating After Abused Puppy Found in Pembroke Pines Needs Leg Amputated

By Xochitl Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Pembroke Pines are searching for a suspect responsible for abusing a dog to the point where his leg needed to be amputated.

According to a police report, the black puppy, named Maverick, was initially found Monday in a Pembroke Pines parking lot at 10100 Pines Boulevard.

A man came upon the puppy laying near a dog bed without food or water. The man went to Publix to buy the dog food and water but when he returned, he realized Maverick was unable to walk.

The man called police, who came and rescued the dog.

The unknown suspect is believed to have left Maverick stranded in the parking lot and possibly threw the dog out of a moving car.

The responding officer took the dog to VCA Emergency Animal Hospital in Hollywood to be treated.

Police said Maverick had a severe broken leg and had infections on both his hind legs.

Maverick later underwent surgery at Pooches in Pines where they had to amputate his leg. He will remain there as they continue to monitor his healing.

Pembroke Pines Police are searching to the suspect who hurt Maverick. According to the police report, the suspect would be responsible for a felony charge of torturing an animal.

