Miami-Dade County

Police investigating after bicyclist struck and killed in southwest Miami-Dade

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 147th Avenue and Southwest 206th Street

By NBC6

Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed in southwest Miami-Dade early Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said a male bicyclist was heading northbound on Southwest 147th Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a male driver.

The bicyclist, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage showed a body covered by a yellow tarp in the roadway next to a bicycle.

The driver stayed at the scene, and footage showed a silver SUV with what appeared to be front end damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

