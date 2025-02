Police are investigating after a person's body was found floating in a canal in Coral Springs on Thursday.

The discovery was made in the canal in the area of Riverside Drive and Sample Road.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Coral Springs Police said the person was found face-down in the canal.

The person's identity and how they ended up in the canal were unknown.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

An investigation was ongoing.