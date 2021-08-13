Police Investigating After Body Found Floating in Hollywood Canal

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal in Hollywood Friday.
The discovery was made in the canal in the area of Sheridan Street and N. 26th Avenue.
Hollywood Police officials said a death investigation was underway and their dive team was headed to the scene.
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.