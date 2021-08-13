Police Investigating After Body Found Floating in Hollywood Canal

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal in Hollywood Friday.

The discovery was made in the canal in the area of Sheridan Street and N. 26th Avenue.

Hollywood Police officials said a death investigation was underway and their dive team was headed to the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

