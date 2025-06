Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal in Plantation on Thursday.

The discovery was made in the canal near the 500 block of Northwest 75th Terrace near Northwest 5th Street.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed police and fire rescue at the scene, as divers worked to remove the body.

No other information was immediately available.

